Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 9.1%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 1,444,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,264,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

