Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Trading Down 9.1%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $102.25, 1,665,814 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 690,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

