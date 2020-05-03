Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

