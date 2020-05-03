Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

