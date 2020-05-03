Short Interest in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Expands By 6.2%

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $20.26 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $693.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 203,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

