NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Down 8.9%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 1,779,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,391,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.64%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,746,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.