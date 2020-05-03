Short Interest in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Increases By 5.5%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lovesac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

LOVE stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

