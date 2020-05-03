Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.