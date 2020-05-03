Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.
AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.