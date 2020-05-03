CSFB Increases Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358.33 ($31.02).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,761.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,250.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

