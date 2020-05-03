Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $784,950.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $784,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,380 shares in the company, valued at $40,837,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

