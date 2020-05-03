Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $784,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $784,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,380 shares in the company, valued at $40,837,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc
Signaturefd LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc
RealPage Inc Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC
RealPage Inc Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC
Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of LYFT Inc
Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of LYFT Inc
Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Signaturefd LLC Purchases 667 Shares of ZTO Express Inc
Signaturefd LLC Purchases 667 Shares of ZTO Express Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report