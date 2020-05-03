Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $33.62 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

