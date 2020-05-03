Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 116,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $113.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.27 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

