Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,319 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 974,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $8.84 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

