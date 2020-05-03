Signaturefd LLC Invests $40,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.95. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

