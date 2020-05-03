Signaturefd LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

