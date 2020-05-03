Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 2,023 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,811,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

