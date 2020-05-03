Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

