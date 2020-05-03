Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.