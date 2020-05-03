CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CIT Group stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

