Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

