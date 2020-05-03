Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 369.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Shares of ZION opened at $30.90 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

