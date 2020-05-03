Signaturefd LLC Purchases 339 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

