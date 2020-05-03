Signaturefd LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.