Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2,643.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.