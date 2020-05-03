Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 275.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

