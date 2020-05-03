Signaturefd LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $134.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.