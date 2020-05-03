Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE MT opened at $10.55 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.16.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

