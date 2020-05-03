iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $77.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.