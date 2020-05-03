Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,900 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 9,963.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

