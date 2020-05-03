22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of 22nd Century Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XXII. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

