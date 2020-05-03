Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 12,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

CASA stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

