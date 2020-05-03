Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

