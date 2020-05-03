Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 917 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $57,899,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $16,654,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

LEG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

