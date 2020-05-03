Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.22 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

