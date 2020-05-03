Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,630 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 518.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,047,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

