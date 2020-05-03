Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 176,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

