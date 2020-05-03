Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $73,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

