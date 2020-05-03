Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,267 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MutualFirst Financial worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFSF opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MFSF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

