Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

