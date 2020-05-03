Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $113,039,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.