Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.69. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $728.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

