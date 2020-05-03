Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 7.5%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $40.28, approximately 3,824,554 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,356,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

