Independent Research Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.88 ($45.21).

ETR DAI opened at €31.54 ($36.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1 year high of €59.26 ($68.91).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

