Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERM. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Friday.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 778 ($10.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $850.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

