Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday.

FLO stock opened at GBX 76 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.64. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Russell Cash bought 3,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

