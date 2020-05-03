JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Target Price to GBX 130

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 178.33 ($2.35).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.23. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.50 ($3.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.