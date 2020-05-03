James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 1,302 ($17.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. James Fisher & Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,387.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,810.33. The company has a market capitalization of $655.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. James Fisher & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

