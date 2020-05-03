Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,535.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,680.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.35%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 831 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,714.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

