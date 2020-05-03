JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 170

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOC. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 193.70 ($2.55).

LON HOC opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.91. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

