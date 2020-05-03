Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 52.07 ($0.68).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 31.69 ($0.42) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.93.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

